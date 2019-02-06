Gypsy (no, not that Naomi Watts Netflix thing, purge that from your mind) the musical may finally be making its way back onto the silver screen. Variety reports that Amy Sherman-Palladino, the award-winning creator and show-runner of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is now in talks to direct a remake. This is after Barbara Streisand herself worked for years to try and make a Gypsy movie, at one point considering Lady Gaga for a role and none other than herself for the role of Mama Rose. Unfortunately, the backers of Streisand’s film have since pulled out, but maybe if we’re lucky there’ll still a part for her in this new version of the project? I mean, she’d be swell. She’d be great.
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creator Might Make Gypsy Now
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images