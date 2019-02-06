Michael B. Jordan Is Adapting The New Novel Black Leopard, Red Wolf

Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan is already making good on that development deal he just signed with Warner Bros. Through his banner Outlier Society, Jordan has picked up the rights to adapt Black Leopard, Red Wolf, the brand new novel by Marlon James. The first in a planned series called the Dark Star Trilogy, the plot description of Black Leopard says “myth, fantasy, and history come together to explore what happens when a mercenary is hired to find a missing child.” The mercenary goes by Tracker, and he encounters creatures along the lines of necromancers, giants, shapeshifters, and witches on his journeys. As The Hollywood Reporter puts it, Black Leopard “has been described as an African Game of Thrones,” and its author, James, won the Man Booker prize in 2015 for his novel A Brief History of Seven Killings. James with produce in conjunction with Jordan and Warner Bros., but the news so far does not specify if Jordan will star in the movie. Consider this one hearty vote for putting MBJ at the center of “African Game of Thrones.”