ABC Renews Modern Family for an 11th and Final Season

Modern Family. Photo: ABC

Long-running ABC comedy Modern Family is nearing its end. At the Television Critics Association today, ABC announced that it had renewed the multiple-Emmy-winning, Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan–created series for an 11th season, which will also serve as its final season on the network. The show, which debuted back in 2009, is currently airing its tenth season on Wednesday nights.

“For ten years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” Lloyd said on the news. “Even after ten years together,” Levitan added, “we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives.”

In early 2018, Levitan and Lloyd said their plans were to end the show after season ten, noting, “If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it … Never say never, but I just can’t imagine that we’d go past that.” Never say never indeed.