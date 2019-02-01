MoviePass Hoping To Pull Itself From The Grave With Giant Billboards

Photo: MoviePass

MoviePass is not dead yet. The beleaguered movie ticket subscription service, which burned through hundreds of millions of dollars last year and reportedly lost more than half of its subscribers, has purchased prime real estate on some Times Square billboards and is letting people know they are still in business. Along with the ad space, Business Insider reports that the company’s executive vice president, Khalid Itum, posted a message to LinkedIn today that said:

“Proud to reveal our new ad campaign.

MoviePass should never have been controversial — but we all could come up with multiple reasons for why it was.

It’s time to put the past just there … and to pave the path forward. MoviePass

Let’s go to the movies.”

As BI points out, the company has been making overtures towards big theater chains that it stepped on the toes of during the (brief) halcyon days of its existence last summer, chains like Regal and AMC. At the bottom of its Times Square billboard there is a map of Midtown Manhattan showing dots where theaters are located. In addition to angering cinemas, MoviePass also upset customers with price hikes and limitations as the business started getting shakier, and since the company’s decline, other subscription services have cropped up as competitors. Here’s to making better business decisions in 2019!