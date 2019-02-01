Big Mouth Is Bringing You a Special Valentine’s Day Episode Next Week

Nick Kroll’s animated Netflix series Big Mouth might be on hiatus, but thankfully there’s a very special episode in store for you while you’re waiting for the third season to roll around. The streaming platform just announced that it will debut a Valentine’s Day (or, Valentime’s Day?)-themed episode next Friday, February 8. It dropped a trailer along with the announcement, with some hints at what to expect, including plenty of awkwardness, angst, and, of course, orgasms. And it’s only a week away!

