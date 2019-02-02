Photo: Netflix

Perhaps the most shocking moment from both Hulu and Netflix’s competing Fyre Festival documentaries came from Andy King, a veteran event producer who coordinated (or rather, attempted to coordinate) the festival’s logistics in the lead-up to its spectacular failure. As he recounted in Netflix’s Fyre, the detainment of Evian water trucks spurred Billy McFarland, the festival’s serial scammer and recent jailbird, to encourage King, their “wonderful gay leader,” to prepare to “suck dick to fix this water problem.” And, you know what, King was game for it. “I got into my car, to drive across the island to take one for the team. And I got to [the customs officer’s] office, fully prepared to suck his dick,” he recalled in the doc. Lucky for him, the officer “couldn’t have been nicer,” and just wanted to be paid the required sum of money.

King became a certified meme sensation within hours, which, he explained to Vanity Fair in a new interview, has resulted in numerous reality television offers for his own show. “I had three TV show offers this week, from notable networks,” he said. “In the old world of TV it was The Carol Burnett Show and these fun, light-hearted shows that weren’t all crime-related. You see the attractiveness of HGTV today. People love Flip or Flop or Fixer Upper. Let’s just say it’s going to be a show about hosting crazy events — what it takes to make them happen. There will be cliff-hangers, and you’ll get to follow me around and see how I pull them off.” Additionally, he’s been offered to be the star of various water company advertising campaigns. In a perfect world, one of those brands is Evian, and the circle of fellatio will be complete.