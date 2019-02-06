Quiz: Which Oscar Nominees Have Been in Superhero Movies?

quiz

Do You Know Which Oscar Nominees Have Appeared in a Superhero Movie?

Oscar nominees Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, and Bradley Cooper. Photo: Getty Images

There’s a good chance the 2019 Academy Awards may go down in history as “the superhero Oscars.” Black Panther became the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture — racking up six other nominations along the way — while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the front-runner for Best Animated Feature, and Avengers: Infinity War is expected to make a strong showing in Best Visual Effects. With nominations like these, who needs a Popular Oscar?

Superhero films don’t just appear all over this year’s Oscar nominations, they’re also a common sight in the filmographies of many of today’s stars. This year’s 20 acting nominees are no exception, having booked roles in movies for both Marvel and DC. How many of the year’s top actors have appeared in superhero movies? Depending on your perspective, the answer will either surprise or depress you. (To keep things simple, we are not counting TV appearances or forthcoming projects.)

Has This Oscar Nominee Ever Appeared In A Superhero Movie?

Here are the 20 performers nominated for acting Oscars this year. Here's a simple question: Which ones have been in superhero movies?

A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper?
Photo: Getty Images
The Favourite's Olivia Colman?
Photo: Getty Images
Vice's Amy Adams?
Photo: Getty Images
Vice's Christian Bale?
Photo: Getty Images
The Wife's Glenn Close?
Photo: Getty Images
A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott?
Photo: Getty Images
If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King?
Photo: Getty Images
Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek?
Photo: Getty Images
Can You Ever Forgive Me's Richard E. Grant?
Photo: Getty Images
The Favourite's Emma Stone?
Photo: Getty Images
Green Book's Viggo Mortensen?
Photo: Getty Images
A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga?
Photo: Getty Images
BlacKkKlansman's Adam Driver?
Photo: Getty Images
Roma's Marina de Tavira?
Photo: Getty Images
The Favourite's Rachel Weisz?
Photo: Getty Images
Green Book's Mahershala Ali?
Photo: Getty Images
Can You Ever Forgive Me's Melissa McCarthy?
Photo: Getty Images
At Eternity's Gate's Willem Dafoe?
Photo: Getty Images
Vice's Sam Rockwell?
Photo: Getty Images
Roma's Yalitza Aparicio?
Photo: Getty Images

