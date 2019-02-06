Quiz: Which Oscar Nominees Have Been in Superhero Movies?

Oscar nominees Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, and Bradley Cooper. Photo: Getty Images

There’s a good chance the 2019 Academy Awards may go down in history as “the superhero Oscars.” Black Panther became the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture — racking up six other nominations along the way — while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the front-runner for Best Animated Feature, and Avengers: Infinity War is expected to make a strong showing in Best Visual Effects. With nominations like these, who needs a Popular Oscar?

Superhero films don’t just appear all over this year’s Oscar nominations, they’re also a common sight in the filmographies of many of today’s stars. This year’s 20 acting nominees are no exception, having booked roles in movies for both Marvel and DC. How many of the year’s top actors have appeared in superhero movies? Depending on your perspective, the answer will either surprise or depress you. (To keep things simple, we are not counting TV appearances or forthcoming projects.)