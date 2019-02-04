Can You Match the Oscar Movie to the Celebrity Who Hosted Its Awards Screening?

Brad Pitt loved (and produced) If Beale Street Could Talk.
Photo: Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Awards season has its share of mile-long red carpets, harried acceptance speeches, snubs, surprises, and end-of-the-night selfies to admire some new hardware. Just as important to the awards hustle are the pricey, luxe fêtes celebrating this movie or that star, often hosted by a friend or co-star, or whoever’s available to lend their name to a party invite. These are parties for guild members and Oscar voters, complete with the kind of schmaltzing, schmoozing, and hand-shaking that it takes to secure votes. But looking at the list of parties and the movies they’re celebrating, a sense of, Wait, what? That person is stumping for that movie? starts to creep in. The host-screening pairings aren’t always what you’d expect.
To illustrate the phenomenon, Vulture has rounded up more than a dozen glam screenings and receptions, plus their hosts. Can you match the A-list talent to the movie they hosted an awards-season screening for?
Ah, Celebrities and Their Movie Screenings
We name the host; you pick the movie.
Correct! She called the film "phenomenal" when she saw it in February, and put her money where her mouth is: She later hosted a party in honor of the movie's Golden Globes noms.
Nope! Oprah stans Black Panther, and puts her money where her mouth is. She called the film "phenomenal" when she saw it in February, and later hosted a party in honor of the movie's Golden Globes nods.
Yep! Blanchett hosted a screening at the Soho Hotel in London. Oy, oy, oy!
Nope. Blanchett hosted a screening of Cold War at the Soho Hotel in London. Oy, oy, oy!
Yup! The Hollywood legend hosted a party in L.A. this month in hopes of generating Oscar buzz.
No, sorry. The Hollywood legend hosted a party in L.A. in January for Mary Poppins Returns in hopes of generating Oscars buzz. (The movie did emerge with three noms!)