Can You Match the Oscar Movie to the Celebrity Who Hosted Its Awards Screening?

Brad Pitt loved (and produced) If Beale Street Could Talk. Photo: Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Awards season has its share of mile-long red carpets, harried acceptance speeches, snubs, surprises, and end-of-the-night selfies to admire some new hardware. Just as important to the awards hustle are the pricey, luxe fêtes celebrating this movie or that star, often hosted by a friend or co-star, or whoever’s available to lend their name to a party invite. These are parties for guild members and Oscar voters, complete with the kind of schmaltzing, schmoozing, and hand-shaking that it takes to secure votes. But looking at the list of parties and the movies they’re celebrating, a sense of, Wait, what? That person is stumping for that movie? starts to creep in. The host-screening pairings aren’t always what you’d expect.

To illustrate the phenomenon, Vulture has rounded up more than a dozen glam screenings and receptions, plus their hosts. Can you match the A-list talent to the movie they hosted an awards-season screening for?