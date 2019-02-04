quiz

Can You Match the Oscar Movie to the Celebrity Who Hosted Its Awards Screening?

By
Brad Pitt, Timothee Chalamet, Barry Jenkins.
Brad Pitt loved (and produced) If Beale Street Could Talk. Photo: Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Awards season has its share of mile-long red carpets, harried acceptance speeches, snubs, surprises, and end-of-the-night selfies to admire some new hardware. Just as important to the awards hustle are the pricey, luxe fêtes celebrating this movie or that star, often hosted by a friend or co-star, or whoever’s available to lend their name to a party invite. These are parties for guild members and Oscar voters, complete with the kind of schmaltzing, schmoozing, and hand-shaking that it takes to secure votes. But looking at the list of parties and the movies they’re celebrating, a sense of, Wait, what? That person is stumping for that movie? starts to creep in. The host-screening pairings aren’t always what you’d expect.

To illustrate the phenomenon, Vulture has rounded up more than a dozen glam screenings and receptions, plus their hosts. Can you match the A-list talent to the movie they hosted an awards-season screening for?

Ah, Celebrities and Their Movie Screenings

We name the host; you pick the movie.

Oprah?
Cate Blanchett?
Sophia Loren?
Jake Gyllenhaal?
Scarlett Johansson?
Charlize Theron and Diego Luna?
Chris Pratt?
Michael Shannon and David Cross?
Quincy Jones?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani & Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis?
Hugh Jackman?

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Quiz: Match the Oscar Movie to the Celebrity Screening Host