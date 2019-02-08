Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray is at the door, and he has a lot of really interesting ideas he’d like to share with you. According to Variety, the Star… star will be joining Archie and the gang in season three as the heretofore unseen Edgar Evernever, leader of the show’s cult-like collective the Farm. Hey, if you’re going to have a leader, might as well make him a charismatic one, right?

As if these poor Riverdale kids don’t have enough to worry about, the Farm has already sunk their hooks into Betty’s mother Alice, played by Mädchen Amick, despite her daughter’s fears about the group. Evernever will soon arrive in their quaint burg “to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town.” Well, hey, maybe this will be the one cult situation that doesn’t end horribly? Seems extremely unlikely, but if people weren’t at least a little optimistic, we’d never get any of these cults started in the first place.