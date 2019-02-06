Patton Oswalt, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs React to the State of the Union

Celebrities, they’re just like us. They grocery shop; they pick up their kids from school; they livetweet the State of the Union Address.
The SOTU was broadcast last night, with the Democratic response given by Stacey Abrams. The first black woman to give the SOTU rebuttal, Abrams made waves last year with her breakout campaign in the Georgia governor’s race. At the Capitol, the Democratic women all wore white in solidarity with the women’s suffrage movement. And even though they weren’t necessarily tweeting during the address, their real-time reactions said it all.
The internet always finds much to meme about (and scream about), and last night was no exception. From Nancy Pelosi’s viral clap, to expressing outright rage/frustration/dejection/solidarity, famous people had things to say. We’ve rounded up the best celebrity reactions to last night’s speech.