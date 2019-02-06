Patton Oswalt, Chrissy Teigen, and More Celebs React to the State of the Union

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Celebrities, they’re just like us. They grocery shop; they pick up their kids from school; they livetweet the State of the Union Address.

The SOTU was broadcast last night, with the Democratic response given by Stacey Abrams. The first black woman to give the SOTU rebuttal, Abrams made waves last year with her breakout campaign in the Georgia governor’s race. At the Capitol, the Democratic women all wore white in solidarity with the women’s suffrage movement. And even though they weren’t necessarily tweeting during the address, their real-time reactions said it all.

The internet always finds much to meme about (and scream about), and last night was no exception. From Nancy Pelosi’s viral clap, to expressing outright rage/frustration/dejection/solidarity, famous people had things to say. We’ve rounded up the best celebrity reactions to last night’s speech.

I loved watching the #SOTU tonight. It was my favorite episode of "Russian Doll." — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 6, 2019

Boy, they couldn't get out of there fast enough!! A stampede to the exits as the exhausted audience rushes to the nearest open bar. I know I did. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2019

now watching: state of below deck reunion — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2019

I would like to say that I was deeply moved by the President’s #SOTU comments on #ClimateChange, but (unless I missed it while blinking) there weren’t any. — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) February 6, 2019

Strong. Unified. Powerful. What a stunning sight to see all of the Democratic women in suffragette white at the #SOTU ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/SstHGzXe6Y — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 6, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump yo speech was trash ‘cause u trash. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) February 6, 2019

Below Deck Reunion > SOTU https://t.co/onbxN44RCm — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 6, 2019

This is awesome. Congrats and thank you Congresswomen for representing at #SOTU https://t.co/rK7OG5nUzu — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) February 6, 2019

I stand with trans Americans. I oppose @realdonaldtrump and any regime who would attack their rights and their very existence. #StateOfTheHuman #WeWontGoBack — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 6, 2019

Honestly don't know how Nancy Pelosi was able to survive sitting behind 45 and his McDonalds farts — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) February 6, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh was the first to arrive tonight. It was to tailgate, but still! #SOTU — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

Nancy Pelosi is 100% reading a Jodi Picoult novel back there #SOTU pic.twitter.com/hYRznEhNzN — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 6, 2019

During low energy SOTU- Joshua Trump ( also me) pic.twitter.com/NyaD7Od8SU — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 6, 2019

I stand with trans Americans. I oppose @realdonaldtrump and any regime who would attack their rights and their very existence. #StateOfTheHuman #WeWontGoBack — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 6, 2019

Have to miss the #SOTU. Wrong time zone. Gotta sleep. But I'll go with Joe Wilson's psychic prediction from across timelines. #WhatHeSaid 💤💤 pic.twitter.com/6qxTFm9BJD — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 5, 2019

This shit is ridiculous. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 6, 2019

With the new Supreme Court, the threat to women’s freedom is more real than ever. Trump and Pence want to outlaw abortion. We must oppose them. We must stand for freedom. #StateOfTheWoman #WeWontGoBack #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/KeahDsRkuQ — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) February 6, 2019

The only reassuring thing about a pathological liar is when he says something, you know it’s not true. There is no crisis at the border. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 6, 2019

These numbers do not lie.

Trump does.



His exploitation of a family’s tragedy to further spread his false narrative is shameful. https://t.co/9hOMguwELr — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 6, 2019

I‘m reading SOTU but I‘m seeing STFU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 6, 2019