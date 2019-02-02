He can’t say for sure, but Stephen Colbert has an inkling that Donald Trump’s many assurances of his lack of family “trauma” translates to, well, our president having a geyser full of pain and suffering in his McDonalds-sized heart just waiting to erupt. When will that happen! Who knows. Daddy issues, they’ll sneak up on you when you least expect! But until it does, Colbert turned on the ole’ psychologist charm to better understand what Trump might be dealing with, lack of credentials be damned. Read in a spooky voice, please: “Nice family, mother was warm, father kind. Walk in the woods with father, yes, but wait? Where is father going? Stand by the tree he said, for a lesson. He will come back. But the car, the red lights going away, cold and alone. No trauma, no trauma.” Damn. We need to lay down.

