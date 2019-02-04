Adam Levine Presents a List of Words After Super Bowl Performance

Adam Levine. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night was largely a snooze, but Adam Levine thanks you for making his dreams possible. In an Instagram posted Monday morning, the Maroon 5 front man collected his thoughts on the band’s gig: “We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love,” he wrote.

Ahead of the band’s performance, it weathered criticism for performing at the Super Bowl in light of the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. Levine waxed poetic about that, too: “When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote,” he said. “Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight.” And so, Adam Levine presents: A Series of Unrelated Words That Mean Nothing in Particular, and Some of Them Are Just Synonyms.

Embrace

Remember

Enlighten

Preserve

Inspire

Sweat

Fight

Express

Give

Receive

Elevate

Climb

Unify

Fortify

Soften

Dance

Scream

Dream

Educate

Provide

Inhale

Exhale

Persevere

Stand

Kneel

Overcome

Love

Listen

A list of words as random as his tattoos!