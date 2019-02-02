Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sunday evening will bring forth the strange sonic medley of Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, a decision that didn’t come lightly for all of the musicians. Confirming she was offered to make that Halftime trio a quartet, Cardi B explained during a new Associated Press interview that she, after some reflection, declined the opportunity to perform, owing to the “mixed feelings” she still harbors to the NFL after the Colin Kaepernick controversy. “My husband [Offset], he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him,” she explained. “He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something. You have to sacrifice that. You got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

However, Cardi is planning on hosting a Super Bowl soirée in Atlanta, and doesn’t give a shit if you think it’s a hypercritical decision. “I hear people saying, Oh, y’all are saying all this stuff about the Super Bowl, but you’re doing all these parties. And it’s like, well, if the NFL could benefit off from us, then I’m going to benefit off y’all,” she said. “Y’all make the most money off our people. Why am I not going to take advantage of y’all and take money from y’all too? Because of y’all, we are getting these parties. Okay, thank you.” Perhaps the most strategic money move of them all is … revenge.