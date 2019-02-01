All the Super Bowl Commercials Released So Far

Photo: Courtesy of retailers.

As network TV seems to wither on the vine, one thing is for certain: The Super Bowl remains an evening of programming that advertisers can count on to bring in millions of eyes. We’ve come a long way from Farrah Fawcett and quarterback Joe Namath looking hot and selling shaving cream, but the spirit of celebrity and unexpected collaboration remains ever present in “big game” ads.

In 2019, advertisers pay close to $5 million for 30 seconds of airtime. (By comparison, it reportedly costs around $5 million to make an entire, hour-long episode of House of Cards.) But some big names chose to sit out the Super Bowl rush this year. According to Variety, Fiat Chrysler decided to focus on “social and digital” marketing rather than running a live ad, and Coca-Cola decided to air an ad before the game instead of during.

Still, this year’s Super Bowl ads are more Black Mirror vibes than ever. It’s clear that when ad slots cost seven figures, things go off the rails. From a Sex and the City/The Big Lebowski crossover we definitely didn’t need, to a Chance the Rapper/Backstreet Boys collaboration we never knew we needed, we’re honestly here for it if it means more of Zoë Kravitz in the mountains doing ASMR.

Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys for Doritos

Reintroducing the Flamin’ Hot Doritos. A name that rings so eerily similar to another flaming-hot, cheesy, crunchy snack that they enlisted Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys to promote it.

Pepsi Enlists Cardi B and Steve Carell

Cardi B and Steve Carell teamed up to taunt the classic “is Pepsi okay” response to a request for a Coke, and the result is Carell trying to roll his “okurrr” like Cardi.

Pringles and a “Sad Device”

Besides learning there are 318,000 ways to stack different Pringles flavors, we also found out that the company has a soft spot for light dystopian tech humor.

Stella Artois: The Collaboration Nobody Asked For

Thanks, Stella, for gracing us with the Sex and the City/The Big Lebowski crossover that literally nobody asked for in the service of selling beer.

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold: ASMR With Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz sits in the mountains doing ASMR. That’s all.

The Skittles Non-Commercial Featuring Michael C. Hall

This one definitely took a hard right into “we’re living in a simulation” territory. Michael C. Hall is in his therapist’s office talking through his anxieties about performing in an actual musical called “Skittles Commercial,” to be performed in real life in a theater on Broadway, on Super Bowl Sunday, starring none other than Hall himself.

Expensify: 2 Chainz and Adam Scott Star in a Music Video

2 Chainz and Adam Scott team up to sell an app that makes expensing easy while 2 Chainz raps about spending money in the music video for “Expensify Th!$.”

Serena Williams and Bumble

Who better to promote a dating app that puts the ball in the woman’s court than queen Serena? This marks the first Super Bowl ad from Bumble, and it was reportedly made by a team of almost all women.

Pepsi Bublé? No, Pepsi Bubbly!

Michael Bublé doesn’t want you to confuse him with a can of Pepsi sparkling water. But he looks great sitting on the floor in a suit.

Budweiser Says Embrace Wind Energy

At least you can always count on Budweiser to deliver cute animals, a moving musical score, and, these days, social activism. Thank you, Budweiser, for shining a light on environmentalism!

Tony Romo and Skechers

Although Tony Romo never made it to the Super Bowl himself, he’ll now be live on the air during the big game in this Skechers commercial and as a commentator for CBS.

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer

Aptly titled “The Pitch,” the Anheuser-Busch brand’s ad features Bon & Viv styled as mermaids pitching their idea for seltzer to actual sharks, in a spoof of Shark Tank. They even got a Twitter shout-out from cast member Barbara Corcoran herself.

Kia Launches Scholarship

Kia chides the rest of the companies spending big bucks on celebrity endorsement, instead using its platform to shine a light on “The Great Unknowns.” This year, Kia will unveil a scholarship to help “young people in need get a foothold in higher education.”

DEVOUR Goes PG-13

Thanks to YouTube and the internet, companies can now have both censored and uncensored versions of their raunchier ads. This one from frozen-food company DEVOUR is a play on porn addiction.

Luke Wilson As a Close Talker for Colgate

Luke Wilson stars as a “close talker” in Colgate’s Super Bowl ad.

Charlie Sheen, A-Rod, and Mr. Peanut

Charlie Sheen, A-Rod, and, of course, Mr. Peanut all feature in this Planters ad, which also includes a peanut-mobile, complete with a peanut-shaped stick shift.

Verizon’s Tribute to First Responders

Verizon went for the tearjerker this year, offering a tribute to first responders.

Michelob ULTRA Reminds Us Robots Aren’t Humans

Robots exercise, but apparently can’t enjoy a cold one. Colombian singer Maluma is also featured.

Toyota Recognizes Toni Harris, Groundbreaking Football Player

Toyota also went the inspirational route, as they chose to highlight the story of Toni Harris, the first woman to be offered college football scholarships who does not play a specialized position.

Hyundai’s Elevator With Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman is an elevator operator in his latest role.

Christina Applegate Has Some M&M’s Backseat Drivers

Christina Applegate deals with feuding M&M’s as she tries to drive home.

Avocados From Mexico Features Kristin Chenoweth and Dogs

Kristin Chenoweth judges the “Human Canine Show,” where people compete for guacamole.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Killer Skin for Olay

Olay’s “Killer Skin” series stars none other than scream queen Sarah Michelle Gellar and an iPhone X.

Amazon Recruits Stars to Test Alexa

Harrison Ford, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Forest Whitaker, and Scott and Mark Kelly show off Alexa trials gone wrong.

Microsoft Makes Accessible Technology

Microsoft’s ad tells an inspirational story about the importance of accessibility in technology.

Amazon’s Hanna Season 1

Amazon released a trailer for its new original series in January, but now it’s giving us a better look at what the show is about. Based on the 2011 movie, the show will be released in March, but the first episode will be available after the Super Bowl.

Mercedes-Benz Featuring Ludacris

The car company wants you to know that their cars have amazing voice command. Ludacris is involved.

WeatherTech and Pets

From the company that brought you … those plastic things that go in your car so the carpet doesn’t get wet comes a new pet bowl. At least cute animals are involved (spoiler: so is paw-recognition technology).

Sprint and Bo Jackson

More robots and athletes! But this one throws in a mermaid and horse.

Teaser: The Burger King

The Burger King is “preppin’” for his Super Bowl ad.