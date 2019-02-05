Ashleigh Murray. Photo: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

After giving up on finding anything to do with Josie aside from singing odd Cole Porter covers, Riverdale is trying to send her off to her own show as a grown-up version of herself. According to Variety, Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie (whose Pussycats have pretty much disappeared from the show), has been cast in the pilot for the CW’s potential Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene. In it, Murray will play a “now 20-something” Josie who sets off on adventures in New York City alongside “fashion legend-to-be” Katy Keene and two other Archie Comics characters. The characters are “trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio,” which means this all sounds like it could be a backdoor way to revive Smash, something I personally am very here for. It also all raises the question of whether Katy Keene will take place a few years in the future from Riverdale, where Josie is still in high school, and whether it will have to reference events in Riverdale that haven’t yet happened on Riverdale, or if Riverdale actually takes place in the past (those diners are definitely retro). If Katy Keene goes to series, Ashleigh Murray will leave Riverdale, according to Variety, though we are still hoping for some time-travel-based crossover episodes.