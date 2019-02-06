Full-lipped heartthrobs Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton cordially invite you to have a crush on them. In the trailer for The Sun Is Also a Star, Natasha Kingsley (Shahidi, star of Grown-ish) meets-cute the appropriately named Daniel Bae (Melton, from Riverdale). He’s a romantic; she’s a realist: “What if I told you I could get you to fall in love with me …?” Daniel teases. It looks like their love happens pretty naturally, save for one key detail: Natasha’s family is set to be deported from the United States the next day, so she only has 24 hours to spend with Daniel. See two beautiful people make it work in theaters May 17.

