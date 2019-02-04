The Walking Dead Lurches Forward Into a Tenth Season at AMC

Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Boy, if you thought these zombies were rank now, just wait until they get another season on ‘em. Then the never-ending zombie apocalypse will really be intolerable. With The Walking Dead returning next week for the latter part of its ninth season, AMC released a teaser Monday announcing the show’s upcoming tenth season, reportedly set to premiere in October.

Despite the exit of Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes for his own Walking Dead spin-off projects, fans are likely unsurprised to see the zombie drama still has a little life left in it. And hey, you never know. Maybe they’ll finally figure out a way to get rid of all these thousands upon thousands of zombies. But probably not. The show’s midseason premiere staggers back to television this Sunday, February 10.