Dev Patel Is The Wedding Guest But the Wedding Is Unfortunately Not Ours

Some personal news: Dev Patel might not be a very good wedding guest, which is bad news for all of us who plan on marrying him! Instead of bringing gifts or rings to the titular wedding in The Wedding Guest, Patel arrives with two guns and a cheap rental car. In the Michael Winterbottom–directed (A Mighty Heart, The Killer Inside Me) thriller, Patel plays Jay, who’s in Pakistan to kidnap the bride-to-be (Radhika Apte). Obviously things go wrong, and the odd couple finds themselves on the run. See The Wedding Guest in Los Angeles and New York on March 1, and in other cities March 8.

