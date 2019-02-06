Tracey Thorn’s 10 Favorite Books

This was the first book I read and properly analyzed at university. It struck me as the first book I’d read that got inside people’s heads. A character, Jacob, is presented to us via the impressions of others, showing just how subjective is our version of reality. I was astonished by it, and reading it was a light-bulb moment for me; it was a revelation that other people were thinking and feeling all this stuff all the time. I’d thought it was just me.