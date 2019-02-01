True Detecting True Detective: Let’s Lay Odds on Who the Killer Is

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

With “If You Have Ghosts,” the fifth episode of True Detective’s third season, we’re past the halfway point and starting to get a sense of the bigger picture of this season’s mystery, even if that picture remains pretty cloudy. This episode apparently eliminates some prominent suspects, but it also features vague talk of deaths and disappearances and other such complications. In other words, we’re still operating in the dark when it comes to laying any odds. But that never stopped us before. Let’s press on.

Lucy Purcell (Mamie Gummer): 5 to 1

Last week’s odds: 3 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

This week, 2015 Wayne (finally) gets around to reading his wife’s book and it alerts him to the fact that Lucy wrote the note sent to Tom after the murder of Will and the disappearance of Julie. So why raise the odds? Because in 2015 Roland and Wayne clearly don’t consider her a suspect. That said, there’s something going on here, meaning she has to stay in the mix.

Mr. Hoyt: 5 to 1

Ozark Children’s Resource Center: 4 to 1

Last week’s odds: 4 to 1 (Mr. Hoyt) and 3 to 1 (Ozark Children’s Resource Center)

Similarly, we’re going to raise the odds slightly on the still-unseen Mr. Hoyt and the Hoyt Foods–run Ozark Children’s Resource Center. Talking to Roland in 2015, Wayne reveals he talked to “Hoyt” — presumably Mr. Hoyt — the day after Wayne and Roland maybe-possibly-probably killed Dan O’Brien. (More below.) Hoyt and Lucy and perhaps others associated with the Ozark Children’s Research Center are involved in some shady stuff, but maybe not the shady stuff at the center of this season.

Cousin Dan O’Brien (Michael Graziadei): 4 to 1

Last week’s odds: 3 to 1

By the same logic, we have to raise the odds a bit on Cousin Dan, whose body we know turns up in a quarry, a fate he seems to have met at the hands of Wayne and/or Roland. Is this because of some non-Purcell-kids-related offense? Is it because he’s just a general scumbag, if not the scumbag responsible for what happened to the Purcell kids? Stay tuned for confirmation.

Brett Woodard (Michael Greyeyes): 100 to 1

Last week’s odds: 15 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

It’s probably safe to essentially eliminate Woodard as a suspect, even though some evidence turned up on his property and he’s spent decades as the official culprit. The season doesn’t really make sense unless Woodard is a red herring. Also, it would take a lot of plot twists to make him plausible as the bad guy.

Lori (Jodi Balfour): 25 to 1

Last week’s odds: 25 to 1

This week we learn that Roland eventually got together with the woman he was flirting with last episode, yet by 2015 she seems to be long out of the picture. Lori remains a long shot as a perpetrator for many reasons, but we can’t officially scratch her off just yet.

Freddy Burns (Rhys Wakefield) and the Purple VW Beetle Toughs: 100 to 1

Last week’s odds: 25 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

We revisit Freddy in 1990, and shocker, an a-hole teen has grown up to be an a-hole adult. He blames it all on Wayne, but that’s just what an a-hole would do. One more week and we can probably just eliminate him, and with him all those early predictions that this season would be a riff on the real-life West Memphis Three case that echoed throughout its early episodes.

Harris James: 25 to 1

Last Week: N/A

A police officer who gathered evidence from the scene of the “Harris Altercation,” James disappeared at some point after the investigation was reopened in 1990. “A lot of people around this thing are dead,” Elisa tells Wayne. Harris is one of them. That may eliminate him as a suspect, but it still seems pretty odd. Let’s keep an eye on Harris.

Tom Purcell (Scoot McNairy): 10 to 1

Last week’s odds: 12 to 1

Photo: Warrick Page/Courtesy of HBO

We don’t know where Tom is in 2015. Dead? Still sad and confused? But in 1990, he’s being put through the wringer by the resurfacing of a woman who seems to be a grown-up Julie — only to have Julie (or whomever) reject him. Does this make him more or less likely as a suspect? Let’s lower the odds, but only slightly, because it’s a weird development.

The Runaway Questioned by Wayne and Roland: 40 to 1

Last week’s odds: N/A

Speaking of weird developments, we learn that Julie seems to have renamed herself Mary July and constructed a fantasy world in which she’s a princess who belongs in pink rooms ( *klaxon* probably a clue *klaxon*) who’s searching for her brother and who wants nothing to do with Tom, who she believes is just pretending to be her dad. The runaway mostly seems there to deliver this exposition, but who can say for sure? (Well, we can probably say for sure if he doesn’t show up again next week.)

People Surveilling Wayne: 10 to 1

Last week’s odds: N/A

Someone is following Wayne around. Unless he’s imagining things. Could go either way, really, but it seems pretty suspicious.

Insolent File Clerk: 100 to 1

Last week’s odds: N/A

While searching for some fingerprints in 1990, Wayne meets a lazy, hostile file clerk who says, “I don’t know what to tell you. Shit gets misfiled all the time.” He almost certainly has nothing to do with the crime, but, ugh, what a jerk. That’s the kind of talk that could put you at the bottom of a quarry if you’re not careful.

Alan Jones (Jon Tenney): 12 to 1

Last week’s odds: 12 to 1

Though not really in the picture much this week, the whole Arkansas politics angle could still play a role in the mystery. If so, Alan’s probably involved in some way, if only tangentially.

Person Who Was Obviously in Elisa’s Room When Wayne Walked in, Even Though She Said No One Was There: 75 to 1

Last week’s odds: 75 to 1

We still don’t know for sure who this is (though it’s almost certainly Henry).

The Priest Roland Doesn’t Like: 10 to 1

Last week’s odds: 6 to 1

The photograph-taking priest doesn’t put in an appearance this week, but that whole element still seems pretty fishy.

Dead-Eyed Mystery Man and His Female Companion: 3 to 1

Last week’s odds: 3 to 1

Wayne and Roland never found this pair in 1980. In 1990, they decide to look into them again. Still seems like a good instinct.

Someone We Haven’t Seen Yet: 2 to 1

Last week’s odds: 2 to 1

This episode introduced a bunch of new characters, but none of them seem like prime suspects. That doesn’t mean subsequent episodes couldn’t bring in more new faces, however.

Previously eliminated suspects:

• True Criminal producer Elisa Montgomery

• Henry Hays

• Steve McQueen

• The Junkyard Fox

• Wayne Hays

• Roland West

• Amelia Reardon

• Amelia’s Ghost

• Ronnie Boyle

• Dungeons and Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax

• Tip Line Tipster

• Unnamed Surly Farmer

• The Woman Who Could Do More Push-ups Than Anyone Else in the 1980s

• Ghosts of the Viet Cong

• Mr. Whitehead

• Dear Good Woman Patty Faber

This piece is updated weekly throughout.