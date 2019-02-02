Ellsworth Kelly Is Making Mail Cool Again

Photo: USPS

The art of the email. So passé! So gauche! So … electronic! Sometimes you just need a master of abstractionism to let himself in and shake things up, or maybe even give you a reason to eschew refreshing your Gmail one thousand times a day in favor of mailing a damn postcard. That’s what the USPS hopes will happen with its very cool and hip 2019 stamp collection, which unveiled, in addition to other designs, a line of stamps featuring some of the most prominent works by American painter, sculptor, and general art virtuoso Ellsworth Kelly. Ten stamps will display a different work from Kelly, which includes favorites such as Blue Red Rocker (1963), Meschers (1951), and Gaza (1956) — or rather, very beautiful images that show just how incredible Kelly was at color work. (We have a feeling Jackson Pollock’s oeuvre was deemed too erotic for envelopes.) Kelly died in 2015. The least you can do is shell out 55 cents in his memory.