The art of the email. So passé! So gauche! So … electronic! Sometimes you just need a master of abstractionism to let himself in and shake things up, or maybe even give you a reason to eschew refreshing your Gmail one thousand times a day in favor of mailing a damn postcard. That’s what the USPS hopes will happen with its very cool and hip 2019 stamp collection, which unveiled, in addition to other designs, a line of stamps featuring some of the most prominent works by American painter, sculptor, and general art virtuoso Ellsworth Kelly. Ten stamps will display a different work from Kelly, which includes favorites such as Blue Red Rocker (1963), Meschers (1951), and Gaza (1956) — or rather, very beautiful images that show just how incredible Kelly was at color work. (We have a feeling Jackson Pollock’s oeuvre was deemed too erotic for envelopes.) Kelly died in 2015. The least you can do is shell out 55 cents in his memory.
Ellsworth Kelly Is Making Mail Cool Again
Photo: USPS