Watch All the Super Bowl 2019 Movie and TV Trailers Released So Far

As much as you love football, the real Super Bowl is truly the days-long release of new trailers for all this year’s most highly anticipated movies and television shows. Well, okay, so that’s not the real Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is the real Super Bowl. The trailers though, you have to admit, are definitely a close second. Enjoy this year’s crop below, including the new trailer for Jordan Peele’s Us and Marvel’s latest look at Avengers: Endgame, a list we will keep updating throughout the day as more get released.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Encouraging to see a superhero support group in the new Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame spot, because it looks like everyone really needs it. Previously slated for a May release, Endgame is apparently now arriving on April 26.

Us

“Coincidences? Since we’ve been up here, they’ve been happening more and more,” Lupita Nyong’o’s worried mom Adelaide muses in the new Us trailer. “It’s like there’s this black cloud hanging over us.” Luckily for us, her family does not follow their instincts and cut their vacation short. Us premiered on March 22.

Hobbs & Shaw

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham team up to break every speed limit on the globe (and defeat Idris Elba) in their Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters on August 2, 2019.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

"Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?"



Guillermo del Toro spent his Sunday teasing a series of minitrailers for Scary Stories, which arrives in theaters this August. We’d say there’s never been a more horrifying big toe, but there are probably some grisly ones limping off the field after today’s game.

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror... the Jangly Man is coming for you.



Hanna

The trailer for Amazon’s new series Hanna alerts Prime members that they can watch the series’ first episode after the Super Bowl. Use that. The show’s full season drops later, in March.