Christina Aguilera Defends the ‘Good Time’ Value of Burlesque

When Burlesque came out and was drubbed by critics, Christina Aguilera couldn’t see the light at the end of the campy campy tunnel. “It was a lot to undergo at that time,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “But it was such a blessing. And it’s a staple. It’s a classic.” Aguilera says she will now kick back with a glass of wine and a few backup dancers whenever the movie comes on. “It’s a good time movie!” Can’t disagree. Any film that puts Stanley Tucci in a feather boa can only be described as a “good time movie.”