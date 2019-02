Who better to educate the youth of America on all matters sexual than two comedians? Since Big Mouth is all about adolescent horniness/mistakes/horny mistakes, Conan brought Nick Kroll to a high school sex ed class in Burbank. They showed kids how to put on a condom, Conan made a dubious joke about consent with his wife, and we all learned a lot. Okay, the kids say they learned nothing. But I learned that Nick Kroll first jerked off to a Victoria’s Secret catalog, so there’s that.

