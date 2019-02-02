Jennifer Connelly Once Had a No. 1 Song in Japan

Imagine having such a long and varied career that you didn’t even know that you charted in Japan. Jennifer Connelly went on The Graham Norton Show and discovered that the Japanese electronics commercial she filmed as a teen was spun into a novelty single. Not only that, it was number one! Norton played the commercial for Connelly (who had never seen it) and her astounded couchmates Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks. Fans on gossip site Oh No They Didn’t discovered more of Connelly’s idol past, including her Japanese Christmas album and this Breakin’-inspired commercial, which now ranks with Nicolas Cage and Tommy Lee Jones’ work in the genre.