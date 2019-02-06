‘Jokes Seth Can’t Tell’ Returns to Cover Lesbian Penguins

Our favorite late-night segment, “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” returned to Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, and you should definitely treat yourself to a break today by checking it out. As usual, Meyers took the back seat while writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel delivered all the punch lines their boss couldn’t, covering everything from Black History Month to Martin Luther King Day to lesbian penguins. “BlacKkKlansman was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture,” Meyers says. “And white Klansman was nominated for attorney general!” Ruffin adds. Check out the full segment above, in which Meyers, as usual, messes everything up at the end.

