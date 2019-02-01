Nicki Minaj Channels AHS: Apocalypse in Video for ‘Hard White’

Nicki Minaj has released her video for “Hard White,” the song she insists is not about Cardi B. In it, she dons a spikey coronet as zombie/mummy types shout words of appreciation in the desert. Used to work hard, just to get half back,” she raps. At one point a scorpion seems to completely shatter. Frankly, it doesn’t seem like a very fun hang. This is the fourth official single off Minaj’s album Queen. Minaj recorded the track shortly after Paris Fashion Week in 2017, and contains allusions to Minaj’s diss track exchange with Remy Ma. Minaj will soon set out on the European leg of her Queen world tour, with Juice WRLD.

