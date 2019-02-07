This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Patti Harrison Is Making It Worse

Patti Harrison. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

You’re Making It Worse — Patti Harrison

This week on You’re Making It Worse, hosts Eliot Glazer, Brent Sullivan, and H. Alan Scott are joined by the hilarious Patti Harrison. They start by talking about her Instagram, which, if you’re not already familiar with it, stop what you’re doing and check it out — I’ll wait. Back? Great. Glad we’re all on the same page. While you were there, I trust you came across videos Harrison has posted of her mother. So it should come as no surprise when Glazer asks to learn more about her. Harrison goes on to talk about what it was like growing up with an immigrant mother in the Midwest, attending the kind of school that had a “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” and having to co-opt a certain degree of racism in order to just get by. From there, the four discuss what it’s like having the title of activist thrust upon you without necessarily wanting or feeling comfortable with that title. And finally, YMIW features a segment called “What Would Your Aunt Think,” which, if I may be so bold, just may be one of my favorite segments on any podcast. In it, the three hosts respond in character as one of their aunts to something that was said at some point on the episode. —Leigh Cesiro

Listen: Apple | Website

Childish — YOU DON’T KNOW ALL THE RULES ABOUT MUFFINS

Back in early 2017, Greg Fitzsimmons and Alison Rosen — close friends, parents, and frequent guests on each other’s podcasts — announced they were teaming up on a parenting podcast called Loin Fruit. But like a bun in the oven who overstays its welcome past 40 weeks, it took its time before finally dropping in late 2018 with the much better name Childish. Now in its 12th episode, the podcast provides a pragmatically funny look at parenting from a relatively new parent (Rosen) with baby No. 2 on the way and a seasoned dad (Fitzsimmons) coming to terms with his impending empty nest. On this week’s episode, the duo tackle topics ranging from perineal massages to postpartum depression to the always-evolving list of things that terrify parents. Kids no longer smoke cigarettes? Well, now half of their high-school class is addicted to Juuling. City kids don’t care about getting their license anymore? Good luck sweating out their countless Uber rides with unqualified drivers. I know it’s not their intention, but it’s enough to make you never want to have kids … and they don’t even broach the topic of uninhabitable cities due to climate change! Kids, vape ‘em if you got ‘em. —Pablo Goldstein

Listen: Apple | Website

A Funny Feeling — Tall Man with Lauren Lapkus

On the latest episode of A Funny Feeling, paranormal enthusiasts and hosts Betsy Sodaro and Marcy Jarreau welcome the always-entertaining Lauren Lapkus (Crashing). Like a bat out of hell — minus the Meat Loaf — Lapkus comes in hot with several abnormal anecdotes that will leave you with goosebumps. The spookiness scale in this one is all over the place. We get fun stories about trips to the energy healer and harrowing tales featuring a two-story man whistling outside of our guest’s bedroom window in the middle of the night. In short, Lapkus has had her fair share of unearthly experiences. If ghost stories really aren’t your thing, worry not. We also get a delightful account of Jarreau’s interaction with a pet psychic. That’s right — pet psychics exist! In an effort to learn more about her cat Beau, Jarreau enlists the help of a clairvoyant kitty counselor to get some insights into Beau’s mind-set. After speaking with the psychic for some time, it’s evident that Beau just wants Jarreau to know he’s a smart little boy. —Tom Rainey

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

Don’t Say … With Paul and Dave — Episode 1

Two Canadian friends, Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall) and Paul Greenberg (the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, The Jenny McCarthy Show) have started a podcast with a simple goal: to converse for 45 minutes without saying that one special four-letter word that starts with C and rhymes with punt. Instead they talk about anything else, like musical theater, fad diets, and watching Netflix on an Oculus Go. They try to walk through each other, since their respective molecules are primarily empty space. Paul fishes for compliments about his appearance and complains about how painful it is to walk through sharp cornfields. Dave reviews new movies like Hereditary and “Infinity Wars” and touts the success he’s had with the five-in-two diet (eating five hamburgers in two minutes). Most importantly, they both do NOT say the four-letter curse word that sounds like hunt, but with a C. Jason Statham would be very disappointed with the whole thrust of this podcast. —Kathryn Doyle

Listen: Spotify | Apple | Website

