Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Corporate brand Twitters are becoming more informal and humanlike every day, in new and terrifying ways. Who can forget when Sunny D’s corporate account made a parasuicidal threat, and Moon Pie’s corporate account replied to check up on them? Well, now Wendy’s is finding out that being a real woman on the internet can be less fun than being a burger tulpa. Comics writer Gail Simone asked @Wendys whether they preferred DC or Marvel. Wendy’s said Marvel, and that’s when shit kicked off. DC fans tore their clothing and ran screaming into the street. Some even claimed the Wendy’s Twitter account wasn’t a real comic book fan. Derek Frederick claimed Wendy’s was “jumping on a known popular bandwagon.” Could Wendy’s be a Fake Geek Girl?

You wanna do this? We got time. Saga is on hiatus. It's not really bandwagon when you've been reading for decades. — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 7, 2019

The answer is no. Wendy’s is a fake girl, but her comics love is bona fide. If you’re looking for comic book recs from a brand, @Wendy’s favorite Marvel comics include Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye and the original Civil War. Some of the mascot’s favorite DC runs were the Hush arc for Batman and Flashpoint. And it makes sense that the fast food chain didn’t share love for original SJW Green Arrow, since Oliver Queen would probably boycott Wendy’s for not joining the Fair Food Program.