Here’s Your First Look at FX’s What We Do in the Shadows Series

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 horror-comedy mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows has spawned its own television show at FX, and today the network debuted the first trailer along with the premiere date. Ordered to series by the network last year, the show also takes on the mockumentary format and centers on four vampires living together — this time, in Staten Island — tasked with a simple goal: “total and complete domination of the New World.” The ten-episode series was created by Clement and features Kayvan Novak as the group leader “Nandor the Relentless,” along with Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch (as an energy vampire), and Beanie Feldstein. Check out the trailer above, and catch the rest when the series premieres on FX Wednesday, March 27, at 10 p.m.

Related