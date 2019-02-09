The Wicked Movie Is (Probably) Hitting Theaters in 2021

Idina Menzel (left) and Kristin Chenoweth in 2004. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On Friday, Universal’s feature adaptation of the Broadway blockbuster Wicked got a new release date: December 22, 2021. Back in 2016, we learned the movie-musical was hitting theaters this December, but according to Deadline, Tom Hooper’s Cats movie took over that date and Wicked changed its production schedule. The film adaptation of the 2003 musical has been very slow to get off the ground. It’s been nearly 15 years since the musical’s Broadway debut; a decade since producer Marc Platt (Into the Woods, Bridge of Spies), book writer Winnie Holzman, and songwriter Stephen Schwartz reportedly began meeting with filmmakers; and five years since the project was said to be “gearing up.” But now with a director (Stephen Daldry) and a producer (Platt) in place, the screenplay adaption, which Holzman and Schwartz will collaborate on, is focus, and we can begin dream casting the film. Are you available, Ari?