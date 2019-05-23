All 151 SNL Cast Members As Pokémon

A very important undertaking. Photo-Illustration: Vulture, Bulbapedia, Getty Images and Shutterstock

It all started with a tweet. Comedian Joe Kwaczala recently pointed out that there are now 151 cast members of Saturday Night Live, which also happens to be the number of Gen 1 Pokémon. With his blessing, Vulture began a great undertaking: matching each Pokémon with their SNL counterpart. It wasn’t easy. For one thing, comparing humans to semi-sentient pocket monsters can be incredibly cruel. For another, there are 22,801 possible pairs of Not Ready for Prime Time Pokémon.

The pairings came from different places. Some were physical, while others came together from evolutions. If there are three similarly surreal oddballs, they become male Nidoran♂ and his cohort. Other pairings were more of an instinctual feeling, something that sang out from a dark and primal place. So after much contemplation, multiple spreadsheets, and rewatching Indigo League, we present to you the occasionally borderline arbitrary entries in the SNL Pokédex.

001. Bulbasaur: Dan Aykroyd

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

The OG.

002. Ivysaur: Mike Myers

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

An evolution. Same character-heavy energy, but with stronger catchphrase and visual-style vines.

003. Venusaur: Will Ferrell

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

He has his vines in everything. Venusaur has executive-producer energy.

004. Charmander: Andy Samberg

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Same openmouthed grin. Also, it’s very easy to imagine Andy Samberg saying “Char! Char!”

005. Charmeleon: Charles Rocket

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Ash’s Charmeleon was a sullen, self-sabotaging teen, and that sums up the man who first said “fuck” on air.

006. Charizard: Eddie Murphy

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Eddie Murphy is the foil Charizard of SNL performers.

007. Squirtle: Dana Carvey

Photo: Bulbapedia and Sony Pictures

Self-explanatory.

008. Wartortle: Beck Bennett

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

A beefier turtle man.

009. Blastoise: Jimmy Fallon

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The cannon on Blastoise’s back fires musical impersonations and giggles.

010. Caterpie: Melissa Villaseñor

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The potential to become anything.

011. Metapod: Colin Jost

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Basically inert.

012. Butterfree: Cecily Strong

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

While Colin Jost is stuck in the cocoon of anchoring, Strong broke free and is flying above it as Cathy Anne.

013. Weedle: Chris Redd

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Weedles live on trees, and Chris Redd loves trees.

014. Kakuna: Garrett Morris

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

His strength lay in his chill, both on SNL and 2 Broke Girls. Also, this has nothing to do with Pokémon, but Garrett Morris was a playwright before doing SNL. More people should know that.

015. Beedrill: Tracy Morgan

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

If Tracy Jordan never described himself as a bee with drills for hands, I will be stunned.

016. Pidgey: Gail Matthius

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

A.k.a. Shirley the Loon.

017. Pidgeotto: Jason Sudeikis

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The way he jumps into “What’s Up With That?” proves that he’s flying type.

018: Pidgeot: Chris Parnell

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Underrated evolved flying king.

019. Rattata: Laura Kightlinger

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

There are stages in Pokémon Moon where it seems like you can’t take two steps without encountering a wild Rattata, and Laura Kightlinger cameos also pop up in the least expected places.

020. Raticate: Leslie Jones

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Raticate is the embodiment of being “on one,” as Jones always is when she does an “Update” spot.

021. Spearow: A. Whitney Brown

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

A flying type can see the “Big Picture.”

022. Fearow: Jim Breuer

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Identical haircut and demeanor.

023. Ekans: Danitra Vance

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Danitra Vance had Shakespearean training, and what could be more Shakespearean in the Pokémon world than the rhyming couplets of Jessie and James?

024. Arbok: Jan Hooks

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

No shade, but Jan Hooks looks like she can unhook your jaw and swallow you whole. This is her power.

025. Pikachu: Vanessa Bayer

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Adorable. Powerful, powerful cheeks.

026. Raichu: Rachel Dratch

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Slightly less adorable, but with a stat boost to compensate.

027. Sandshrew: Michael Che

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Allegedly thick-skinned, but with a soft underbelly.

028. Sandslash: Norm Macdonald

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Actually thick-skinned, also prickly as hell.

029. Nidoran♀: Michaela Watkins

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

A cute-ass smile.

030. Nidorina: Nora Dunn

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Nidorina is the most second-wave feminist Pokémon.

031. Nidoqueen: Jane Curtin

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Imagine watching 3rd Rock From the Sun and not only is Dick secretly an alien, but Mary is secretly a Pokémon. Don’t you want to live in that world?

032. Nidoran♂: Tim Robinson

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The three fellas in the male Nidoran line have an offbeat energy, with surreal touches that make you feel like you’ve been hit with Leer.

033. Nidorino: Mike O’Brien

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Mike O’Brien used his SNL tenure to sharpen his poison horn in film pieces.

034. Nidoking: Will Forte

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

(Nido)King Weirdo Will Forte. For what is the “Potato Chips” sketch if not a Sludge Bomb?

035. Clefairy: Abby Elliott

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Two woodland sprites …

036. Clefable: Chris Elliott

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

… From the same kooky family.

037. Vulpix: Mary Gross

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Meek but powerful. Have you seen Troop Beverly Hills? A perfect shy li’l fox.

038. Ninetales: Laraine Newman

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Gorgeous, gorgeous hair.

039. Jigglypuff: Luke Null

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Jigglypuff’s musical sketches always seem to get cut between dress and air, and that’s a shame.

040. Wigglytuff: Adam Sandler

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Like a Jigglypuff that can hang.

041. Zubat: Pamela Stephenson

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Two Eastern hemisphere hires (New Zealand and England), a region as mysterious to the SNL ethos as the underground caves where you find Zubats and Golbats. Escape Rope is the Concord in this analogy.

042. Golbat: Morwenna Banks

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

What’s even their deal down there (in England and New Zealand)? Unclear. Morwenna Banks was an evolution, however, because she found success on British TV after her SNL stint.

043. Oddish: Melanie Hutsell

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

An optimist, Oddish shares Melanie Hutsell’s Valley Girl–like uptalk.

044. Gloom: Heidi Gardner

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Gloom is the Patronus of Baskin Johns, Goop staffer.

045. Vileplume: Janeane Garofalo

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

“In the late eighties when I first met Janeane Garofalo, she said to me, ‘I’d really like to do some mushrooms with you.’” —Jeff Garlin in his memoir, My Footprint.

046. Paras: Aidy Bryant

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Like Bryant, Paras juxtaposes her baby-doll eyes with a manic edge.

047. Parasect: Paul Shaffer

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

You will never see either Paul Shaffer or Parasect’s pupils.

048. Venonat: Kyle Mooney

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Perhaps the quirkiest of the Gen 1 Pokémon, Venonat would probably also star in a lot of pretapes that get cut and put on YouTube later.

049. Venomoth: Nancy Walls Carell

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Nancy can really portray the fragility of a moth.

050. Diglett: Brian Doyle-Murray

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Essentially the Pokémon equivalent of the gopher from Caddyshack.

051. Dugtrio: Gary Kroeger

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

More comfortable underground where there’s less competition.

052. Meowth: Billy Crystal

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The cartoon’s Meowth is a catchphrase machine, much like Billy “You Look Mahvelous” Crystal in his SNL years. And what wouldn’t you give to see Meowth host the Oscars?

053. Persian: Ann Risley

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

According to Saturday Night by Doug Hill, Risley’s gorgeous catlike overconfidence sabotaged her time at SNL. She also had the gravitas of a large wild cat.

054. Psyduck: Jenny Slate

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

If you saw Jenny Slate freak out at the concept of space on Drunk History, you get it.

055. Golduck: Joan Cusack

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

And if you’ve seen Cusack sing “Edge of Seventeen” in School of Rock, you see why she’s an evolution of that same wahhhhhh energy.

056. Mankey: Chris Kattan

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Mr. Peepers is definitely fighting type.

057. Primeape: Rich Hall

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Primeape is the Moe Szyslak of Pokémon.

058. Growlithe: Jerry Minor

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Loyal, and plays a lot of cops. Jerry Minor is Growlithe if Bob Odenkirk is Officer Jenny.

059. Arcanine: Tim Kazurinsky

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Was literally in Police Academy. Although, do Growlithes stop being police dogs when they evolve into Arcanine? Do they retire to desk duty, or become like SWAT dogs?

060. Poliwag: John Milhiser

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Both possess an adorable, spritely attitude.

061. Poliwhirl: Paul Brittain

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Paul Brittain is an Aquarius, and Poliwhirl definitely bears water.

062. Poliwrath: Alex Moffat

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Like Moffat’s Guy Who Just Bought a Boat character, Poliwrath has a tiny dong he’s trying to compensate for.

063. Abra: Siobhan Fallon

Photo: Bulbapedia and Columbia Pictures

Weak against bug types, and yes, this is a Men in Black joke. Also, she disappeared out of sketches that went against her Catholicism.

064. Kadabra: Dean Edwards

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

A mid-level impersonation wizard.

065. Alakazam: Michael McKean

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Michael McKean has BSME: Big Stage Magician Energy.

066. Machop: Jon Rudnitsky

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Muscle boy.

067. Machoke: Rob Riggle

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Muscle man.

068. Machamp: Joe Piscopo

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Muscle-est man.

069. Bellsprout: Noel Wells

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Bellsprout has the same expression as Noël Wells’s Zooey Deschanel. It’s a 1:1 likeness.

070. Weepinbell: Julia Sweeney

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Like Pat, Weepinbell also has an exactly 50/50 shot at being male or female.

071. Victreebel: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Like Selina Meyers, Victreebel is victorious but toxic.

072. Tentacool: Sarah Silverman

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Sarah Silverman is a “cool girl,” and only kind of like in Gone Girl.

073. Tentacruel: Rob Schneider

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

In Gasping for Airtime, Jay Mohr says Rob Schneider only ate sushi at every lunch, examining each piece of fish for worms with a jeweler’s loupe. This is (1) insane and (2) evidence that he is a water type.

074. Geodude: Chris Rock

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Both rock type. Also Geodude got a bad edit in the anime, which echoes how Rock got shafted at SNL. There’s no way an electric type would beat a rock or ground type, Pikachu, and you know it!

075. Graveler: Patrick Weathers

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Graveler looks like conceptual art, and Patrick Weathers owns several art galleries now.

076. Golem: Terry Sweeney

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Played No. 1 stone-cold bitch Nancy Reagan.

077. Ponyta: Denny Dillon

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

A Broadway hoofer!

078. Rapidash: Christine Ebersole

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

A Broadway hoofer with more acclaim (and who thinks 9/11 was an inside job)!

079. Slowpoke: Chris Farley

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Slowpoke literally lives by a river. In a van? Hard to say.

080. Slowbro: David Koechner

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Such a bro.

081. Magnemite: Brad Hall

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

A magnet robot is kind of like a Human Stapler (which was one of Brad Hall’s recurring characters). They attach one thing to another thing, and they blur the line between animal and machine in a way that is an affront to God.

082. Magneton: Robert Smigel

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Magnetons are formed when three Magnemites come together, and Smigel is a writer–voice actor–puppeteer triple threat.

083. Farfetch’d: Jon Lovitz

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Same eyebrows.

084. Doduo: Matthew Laurence

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

A two-headed ostrich is the same thing as an SNL performer with a twin who’s also an actor, right? Right.

085. Dodrio: Anthony Michael Hall

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The heads are named “Anthony,” “Michael,” and “Hall.”

086. Seel: Kevin Nealon

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Kevin Seel-on. We’re not beneath this joke.

087. Dewgong: Seth Meyers

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Both exude a certain serenity.

088. Grimer: Pete Davidson

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Grimer vapes.

089. Muk: Jay Mohr

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

His memoir cements his place as a muk-raker, and I’m sorrier for this pun than all the other ones that came before it or follow.

090. Shellder: Alan Zweibel

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Shellder is more comfortable hidden behind the camera, like Zweibel, whose greatest contribution to SNL was writing for Gilda Radner.

091. Cloyster: Yvonne Hudson

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Her breakout sketch was “Bad Clams,” and Cloyster is a bad clam. This isn’t rocket science.

092. Gastly: Michael O’Donoghue

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Dead, with a dark sense of humor like the prankster Gastly.

093: Haunter: Tom Davis

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Dead, and bff to Gengar.

094: Gengar: Al Franken

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Dead, to us.

095. Onix: Don Novello

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Okay, follow me on this one: Onyx the Birthstone Kid was in KMD with MF DOOM, who referenced Father Guido Sarducci in “Space Ho’s,” off the Adult Swim tie-in album DangerDOOM. Is that anything?

096. Drowzee: Peter Aykroyd

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Like the character co-created by Peter Aykroyd in Nothing But Trouble, Drowzee has a penis for a nose.

097. Hypno: Randy Quaid

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Hypno would 100 percent be a conspiracy theorist.

098. Krabby: Harry Shearer

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Notoriously cantankerous.

099. Kingler: Christopher Guest

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Krabby stars in A Mighty Wind; Kingler directs it.

100. Voltorb: Dan Vitale

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Prone to exploding.

101. Electrode: Ben Stiller

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Has channeled his explosive tendencies more productively.

102. Exeggcute: Jay Pharoah

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

An egg of many faces.

103. Exeggutor: Bill Hader

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Slightly fewer faces, but more mobility with the faces he has.

104. Cubone: Mikey Day

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Any questions?

105. Marowak: Bobby Moynihan

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Ay papi!

106. Hitmonlee: Jim Belushi

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

All Belushis are fighting type.

107. Hitmonchan: John Belushi

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

The difference is the power of the punches.

108. Lickitung: Kate McKinnon

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Thanks to the “Last Call” sketches, McKinnon has probably licked the most people in SNL history.

109. Koffing: Colin Quinn

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Extreme smoker energy.

110. Weezing: Dennis Miller

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Everything Dennis Miller says is a poisonous cloud.

111. Rhyhorn: Jeff Richards

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Vulture comedy editor Megh Wright said Richards “occupied the weird middle ground of oily frat guys and burly dopers,” which are the rhinos of comedy stock characters.

112. Rhydon: Tony Rosato

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Tony Rosato has lived a life. He endured hospitalization, and having to relearn improv. He needed a Pokémon equivalent with some strong base HP. Rhydon takes a hit and gets back up.

113. Chansey: Phil Hartman

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

A nurturer. Too good for this sinful earth.

114. Tangela: Tim Meadows

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

This one is hard to explain, but a guy did a video about how much he loved his Tangela and regretted ever trading it, and that’s how I feel about Tim Meadows.

115. Kangaskhan: Damon Wayans

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Both know how to rock a bald head. And that makes Damon Wayans Jr. the baby Kangaskhan in the pouch.

116. Horsea: Nasim Pedrad

Photo: Bulbapedia and Gettu Images

Nasim Pedrad just is a seahorse. Imagine her floating through a kelp forest, or squirting ink at an attacker. Seahorses don’t squirt ink, but Horsea does, and that’s what makes Horsea so good on Scream Queens.

117. Seadra: Casey Wilson

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Seadra’s favorite Housewife is Lisa Vanderpump, and this is the one way it differs from Casey Wilson.

118. Goldeen: Maya Rudolph

Photo: Bulbadepia and Getty Images

The most glamorous Pokémon, with Rudolph’s half-lidded gaze.

119. Seaking: Fred Armisen

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Same facial expression. Seaking used to be in a band, but he’s doing his own thing now and that’s chill.

120. Staryu: Finesse Mitchell

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Who could forget Mitchell’s recurring “Update” character, Staryu-kisha?

121. Starmie: Beth Cahill

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

As a costume designer, Cahill deserves the Pokémon that looks most like a sequin.

122. Mr. Mime: Taran Killam

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Regardez-vous “Les Jeunes des Paris,” s’il vous plaît.

123. Scyther: David Spade

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Scyther can only gesture in air quotes with his forelegs. Much like Spade and his forelegs.

124. Jynx: Victoria Jackson

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Politically insupportable.

125. Electabuzz: Ellen Cleghorne

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

Was buzzy enough to get her own sitcom.

126. Magmar: Martin Short

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Martin Short is a volcanic duck and I will not be taking further questions at this time.

127. Pinsir: Robin Duke

Photo: Bulbapedia and NBC

Large mandibles for a biting wit.

128. Tauros: Laurie Metcalf

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Met-CALF, get it? Also she’s an unstoppable force and can literally break boulders with her skull.

129. Magikarp: Brooks Wheelan

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

It had to be someone.

130. Gyarados: Robert Downey Jr.

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

RJD was in a real Magikarp season of SNL, but somehow evolved into Iron Man? How’d that become that? Baffling.

131. Lapras: Kenan Thompson

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Much like Kenan, Lapras carries people across deep and choppy waters.

132. Ditto: Darrell Hammond

Photo: Bulbapedia and KFC

Look at the effort he put into even being Colonel Sanders. He values accuracy of impersonation over everything, even the funniness of the impersonation.

133. Eevee: Gilda Radner

Photo: Bulbapedia and Shutterstock

The Ur-cutie. Can evolve into …

134. Vaporeon: Ana Gasteyer

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The cool fox.

135. Jolteon: Molly Shannon

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

The hyper fox.

136. Flareon: Cheri Oteri

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Or the fiery fox. Firefox, if you will.

137. Porygon: Gilbert Gottfried

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Seizure-inducing.

138. Omanyte: Emily Prager

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

You don’t see much of Omanyte, under that shell. Similarly, Prager never appeared on SNL when she was officially cast, instead having bit parts before and after the WGA strike of ’81.

139. Omastar: Fred Wolf

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Most of the shelled Pokémon roles are for people whose greatest impact on the show was writing rather than performing. Fred Wolf is one such dude, who wrote or helped write Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Dirty Work, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups 1 and 2.

140. Kabuto: Tom Schiller

Photo: Bulbapedia and Getty Images

Ancient king of pretapes.