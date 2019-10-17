A Guide to Asian Restaurants, by Ali Wong

Photo: Netflix

The following is an excerpt from Ali Wong’s new book, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living Your Best Life. The book is a collection of letters addressed to her daughters and is out now.

Dear Girls, in case I die suddenly, this is very important information I want to pass down to you, more crucial than money or love. This might be the most important lesson in this book. Being able to select a great Asian restaurant is a big source of pride for me. It’s what our family does together on the weekends. Life is too short to be wasting meals on bad food, and I would feel deep shame if I ever caught one of you eating at a gross Asian restaurant. I’d rather catch you trafficking cocaine into Thailand through any number of orifices than see you eating at a P.F. Chang’s. General rule of thumb: 99 percent of the clientele should be Asian. If you see groups of old Asian women there, that’s a very, very good sign.

From the book DEAR GIRLS: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life by Ali Wong. Copyright © 2019 by Ali Wong. Published by Random House, an imprint and division of Penguin Random House LLC.