Lizzo, Billie Eilish Dominate the 2020 Grammy Nominations

Wow, you hear that? It’s the sweet, sweet music of dreams coming true. The 2020 Grammy nominations are here! While the actual awards are super sad for the losers, everyone’s a winner at the nominations. Well, everyone except those on the west coast who woke up at five in the morning to watch the live broadcast. This year’s host, Alicia Keys, announced select nominations via live stream Wednesday morning, with help from the CBS This Morning crew, Gayle King, and Bebe Rexha. Lizzo and Billie Eilish crush the competition, with eight and seven nominations each. Lil Nas X scored nominations in tough categories including Album of the Year for his debut, 7. It all shakes out at the 2020 Grammy Awards, airing on January 26 at 8 p.m.
Album of the Year
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Record of the Year
“Hey Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)
“Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)
“Someone You Love,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldo)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Lil Nas X
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross featuring Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
IGOR, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R and Bryson Tiller
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak and Andre 3000
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo and Gucci Mane
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“Astrolus — The Great Octopus,” Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
“Humancide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
“Fear Inoculum,” Tool (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
AMO, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i, i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton (Chris Brown featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson (Lucky Daye)
“Say So,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, NAO
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyes
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn featuring Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out In the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, and Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rüfüs Du Sol
“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best Remixed Recording
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young (Madonna)
“Mother’s Daugher (Wuki Remix),” Wuki (Miley Cyrus)
“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett (Jorja Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luke Bradford (Mild Minds)
“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele (Marie Davidson)
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chapelle
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs, various artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, various artists
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, various artists
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” Randy Newman (Chris Stapleton, Toy Story 4)
“Girl in the Movies,” Dolly Parton and Linda Perry (Dolly Parton, Dumplin’)
“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born)
“Spirit,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh (Beyoncé, The Lion King)
“Suspirium,” Thom Yorke (Thom Yorke, Suspiria)
Best Music Video
“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane,” fka twigs
“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo
Best Music Film
Homecoming, Beyoncé
Remember My Name, David Crosby
Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis
Shangri-La, various artists
Anima, Thom Yorke
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed