Lizzo, Billie Eilish Dominate the 2020 Grammy Nominations

It’ll be all about the new faces at next year’s ceremony. Photo: Frederic J. Brown /AFP/Getty Images

Wow, you hear that? It’s the sweet, sweet music of dreams coming true. The 2020 Grammy nominations are here! While the actual awards are super sad for the losers, everyone’s a winner at the nominations. Well, everyone except those on the west coast who woke up at five in the morning to watch the live broadcast. This year’s host, Alicia Keys, announced select nominations via live stream Wednesday morning, with help from the CBS This Morning crew, Gayle King, and Bebe Rexha. Lizzo and Billie Eilish crush the competition, with eight and seven nominations each. Lil Nas X scored nominations in tough categories including Album of the Year for his debut, 7. It all shakes out at the 2020 Grammy Awards, airing on January 26 at 8 p.m.

Album of the Year

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

“Hey Ma,” Bon Iver

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R., and Rodney Jerkins (H.E.R.)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“Someone You Love,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn, and Sam Roman (Lewis Capaldo)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Lil Nas X

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

thank u, next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers 3, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

IGOR, Tyler the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R and Bryson Tiller

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak and Andre 3000

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo and Gucci Mane

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astrolus — The Great Octopus,” Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humancide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Tool (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

AMO, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

i, i, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson (Lucky Daye)

“Say So,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, NAO

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyes

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn featuring Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, and Bobby Pinson (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers, and Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Remixed Recording

﻿“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daugher (Wuki Remix),” Wuki (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luke Bradford (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele (Marie Davidson)

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chapelle

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs, various artists

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, various artists

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, various artists

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri

Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi

The Lion King, Hans Zimmer

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” Randy Newman (Chris Stapleton, Toy Story 4)

“Girl in the Movies,” Dolly Parton and Linda Perry (Dolly Parton, Dumplin’)

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born)

“Spirit,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh (Beyoncé, The Lion King)

“Suspirium,” Thom Yorke (Thom Yorke, Suspiria)

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got to Try,” The Chemical Brothers

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane,” fka twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billie Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone,” Tove Lo

Best Music Film

Homecoming, Beyoncé

Remember My Name, David Crosby

Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis

Shangri-La, various artists

Anima, Thom Yorke

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed