The Trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby Is Born!

Unfortunately, this isn’t about Vulture’s reigning royal baby, Baby Yoda, but rather the heir to throne of Aldovia, A Christmas Prince’s fictional country whose laws and customs increasingly lose touch with reality. With a royal baby on the way in, well, The Royal Baby, Queen Amber and King Richard are working hard to fulfill their duties. The country of Aldovia must renew its ancient treaty with the fictional Asian country, Penglia, but someone has stolen a priceless document. If the truce isn’t signed, the royal baby will be cursed! Magically cursed, that is, not like how Meghan Markle and baby Archie are cursed with the Daily Mirror’s existence. King Richard is not convinced that the curse is real, but muckraking Amber is putting her investigative journalist hat back on to find the scroll. Oh, and did we mention it’s Christmas? ’Cause it’s definitely Christmas.

