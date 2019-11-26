The grown-ups have spoken. This year’s nominees in AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grown-ups Awards are led by a movie for grown-ups, about grown-ups: The Two Popes. Starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, the film has been nominated in all the major categories: Most Grown-up Movie for Grown-ups, Best Actor (Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Hopkins), Best Director (Fernando Meirelles), Readers’ Choice, Best Screenwriter (Anthony McCarten), and Best Buddy Picture. Were Popes Benedict XVI and Francis “buddies”? According to AARP, yes. Elsewhere, Little Women earned two nominations, one of which is for Best Intergenerational Movie. I’m really hoping that’s shade to Jo March’s inevitable marriage to Professor Bhaer. (Anyone reading an article about AARP’s movie awards doesn’t get to complain about Little Women spoilers — the book is 150 years old.) Here is the full list of nominees for the 19th Annual Movies for Grown-ups Awards.
Best Movie for Grown-ups
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bombshell
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Farewell
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert (Frankie)
Helen Mirren (The Good Liar)
Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Robert De Niro (The Irishman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Best Director
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Readers’ Choice
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bombshell
Downton Abbey
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Richard Jewell
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Best Ensemble
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Knives Out
Little Women
Best Intergenerational Movie
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Little Women
Parasite
The Etruscan Smile
The Farewell
Best Buddy Picture
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Ford v. Ferrari
Just Mercy
The Lighthouse
The Two Popes
Best Screenwriter
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Best Time Capsule
Harriet
Judy
Little Women
Motherless Brooklyn
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Documentary
Apollo 11
Ask Dr. Ruth
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
The Apollo
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Best Foreign-Language Film
An Unexpected Love (Argentina)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
The Farewell (U.S.)
The Unorthodox (Israel)