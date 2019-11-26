So two popes walk into a garden … Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The grown-ups have spoken. This year’s nominees in AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grown-ups Awards are led by a movie for grown-ups, about grown-ups: The Two Popes. Starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, the film has been nominated in all the major categories: Most Grown-up Movie for Grown-ups, Best Actor (Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Hopkins), Best Director (Fernando Meirelles), Readers’ Choice, Best Screenwriter (Anthony McCarten), and Best Buddy Picture. Were Popes Benedict XVI and Francis “buddies”? According to AARP, yes. Elsewhere, Little Women earned two nominations, one of which is for Best Intergenerational Movie. I’m really hoping that’s shade to Jo March’s inevitable marriage to Professor Bhaer. (Anyone reading an article about AARP’s movie awards doesn’t get to complain about Little Women spoilers — the book is 150 years old.) Here is the full list of nominees for the 19th Annual Movies for Grown-ups Awards.

Best Movie for Grown-ups

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bombshell

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Farewell

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert (Frankie)

Helen Mirren (The Good Liar)

Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Robert De Niro (The Irishman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Director

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Readers’ Choice

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bombshell

Downton Abbey

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Richard Jewell

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Best Ensemble

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Knives Out

Little Women

Best Intergenerational Movie

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Little Women

Parasite

﻿The Etruscan Smile

The Farewell

Best Buddy Picture

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Ford v. Ferrari

Just Mercy

The Lighthouse

The Two Popes

Best Screenwriter

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Kasi Lemmons (Harriet)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Time Capsule

Harriet

Judy

Little Women

Motherless Brooklyn

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Documentary

Apollo 11

Ask Dr. Ruth

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

The Apollo

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Best Foreign-Language Film

An Unexpected Love (Argentina)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

The Farewell (U.S.)

The Unorthodox (Israel)