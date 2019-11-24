Since Selena Gomez performed at the American Music Awards in 2014, 2015 and 2017, it’s no surprise the show entrusted her with the evening’s first performance at Sunday’s award show. Tonight marked Selena Gomez’s first televised performance in two years, as well as the TV premiere of her new singles, the moody ballad “Lose You to Love Me” and neon dance song “Look at Her Now.” On Sunday Selena went classic Hollywood for her No. 1 Billboard hit before (presumably) tearing off her gown and joining her holographic pom-pom covered back-up dancers for her second song. And as for her moves, well, Britney Spears’ 2007 VMAs performance has nothing on her. Gomez performs ahead of her upcoming new album, tentatively titled SG2, due out January 10, 2020.
Selena Gomez Goes From Black-and-White to Technicolor to Kick Off Tonight’s 2019 AMAs
Selena Gomez kicks off tonight’s American Music Awards Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp