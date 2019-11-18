Photo: New Line Cinema

They’ve Aragorn and done it. According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of their Lord of the Rings adaptation well ahead of the show’s first season premiere. The series is currently heading into pre-production in New Zealand and, considering Peter Jackson had to struggle to cram J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series into three feature films, it would be kind of wild if Amazon tried to make due with just one season.

Deadline says they got confirmation of the Lord of the Rings renewal at Amazon’s L.A. holiday part on Sunday, and noted that the series will go on a four-to-five month hiatus after filming the first two episodes of season one. The break will presumably allow series creators J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay the opportunity to plot out the show’s next season and (potentially) film portions of the show’s second season simultaneously with its first. It also allows production to skip shooting in New Zealand’s winter, a much better plan than filming most of LOTR in those little hobbit houses. What’s the clearance on those ceilings? Five feet even?