Gasp! Janelle Monáe Has a New Horror Movie

Ah, the antebellum: big white houses with big white pillars, fluffy formal dresses, the traumas of slavery. It’s only idyllic if you’re out of your freakin’ mind (RIP, a certain actress’s Goop-lite website, Preserve). More rightly, it’s a ripe setting for a horror movie. Might that movie be Antebellum, from the producers of Us and Get Out, starring Janelle Monáe? Per the logline: “Successful author Veronica Henley (Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” Here be demon children, Confederate soldiers, cotton fields, and a high-speed SUV chase. The movie also features Jena Malone, Gabourey Sidibe, Jack Huston, Eric Lange, and Kiersey Clemons, and is directed by the writer-director team Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. See it in theaters April 24, 2020.

Related