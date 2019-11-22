Apple TV+ Asks M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Back for a Second Season

M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Photo: Apple

When the trailer for your horror series starts with a mother driven to the brink with grief parenting an inanimate plastic doll, chances are you’re going to need more than ten episodes to unpack everything. On Friday, Apple TV+ announced that their upcoming horror show Servant, written by Hotel Babylon creator Tony Basgallop, has been picked up for a second season ahead of its series premiere. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight to announced the order, but in a true M. Night Shyamalan twist, Apple already told us. Still! Extremely spooky.

If you haven’t seen the series’s unnerving trailer yet, Servant enters the life of a couple who, having suffered the loss of their child, hires a nanny willing to play along with the wife’s conviction that their doll is her living son. Unfortunately, that nanny also ushers all sorts of perturbing developments into their home: a wooden doll, fire, Rupert Grint, you name it. The show’s first season premieres next week on November 28, so hopefully Servant Season 2 will return in time for another big family holiday. Fourth of July, maybe?