Apple was supposed to debut its first-ever feature film, The Banker, in the closing-night slot at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, but the tech company turned Hollywood studio has changed plans. Deadline reports that undisclosed accusations have been leveled against one of the men whose family is at the center of the story, and Apple is pausing its release to look into the matter. The story centers on a black man named Bernard Garrett, who built a financial empire over the course of the 1950s and ’60s while using a white man as the face of his enterprise. The accusations reportedly involve Garrett’s son, Bernard Garrett Jr. A statement from Apple about the decision to pull its premiere reads, “We purchased The Banker earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy. Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering The Banker at AFI Fest.” Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which is already in theaters, will take the place of The Banker.