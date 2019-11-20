Bernie Sanders has a new friend in the music industry. The presidential hopeful has a famously enthusiastic supporter in Cardi B, and now, after meeting her in Atlanta last night, he’s getting some love from Ariana Grande. The singer and the politician both posted photos to Twitter of them looking extremely happy to meet one another, with Sanders thanking her for “not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice,” while Grande called him “MY GUY.” She also mentioned that, in cooperation with the non-profit organization Head Count, more than 20,000 voters have been registered at her concerts on this tour. Seems safe to say that both Ari and Bernie want to tell his president, “thank u, next.”
Ariana Grande and Bernie Sanders Are Real Excited About Being Friends Now
Photo: (C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG