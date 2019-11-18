HBO’s Avenue 5 Trailer: More Like Veep Space Nine

Set your phasers to fun — and mutually assured destruction! The first trailer for Armando Iannucci’s newest HBO comedy, Avenue 5, debuted today, and the Veep alum is trading Capitol Hill for an equally dispiriting location with an endless supply of F-bombs: outer space. While details on the show are scarce, it stars (a beautifully bearded) Hugh Laurie as the captain of a vacation ship who has to deal with some type of engine problem, and the VIP guests are starting to get pissed. “This is a safe space, emotionally,” Space Jared tells us. “Physically, obviously we’re in terrible danger.” Avenue 5, which also stars Suzy Nakamura and Josh Gad, will premiere in January.

