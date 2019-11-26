On last season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown left as the show’s singular winner after dumping her previously chosen guy, Jed Wyatt, when she learned he’d been two-timing her throughout the entire season. Now, she can add another reality competition title to her résumé: Dancing With the Stars champion. Last night, after revisiting her Viennese waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover” and performing a perfect 30-point freestyle to “Girl on Fire” and “Hollaback Girl,” Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, claimed season 28’s Mirrorball Trophy. She beat out American Idol star Lauren Alaina, Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, and Nickelodeon actor Kel Mitchell in the finals, along with previous contestants that include Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Dawson’s Creek’s James Van Der Beek (who lived out his Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23 dreams on the show), and, infamously, Sean Spicer. A true champion, she never ended up in the bottom! What reality show will Brown turn to next, we wonder? For entertainment’s sake, let’s hope it involves another windmill.
After Winning The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown Wins Dancing With the Stars
Photo: Courtesy of ABC