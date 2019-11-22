Beck Would Like You to Know He Is Not a Scientologist

Beck. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Beck has something to say about Scientology. “I think there’s a misconception that I am a Scientologist. I’m not a Scientologist. I don’t have any connection or affiliation with it,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald, adding that, “I’ve pretty much just focused on my music and my work for most of my life, and tended to do my own thing.” He also said, “I think it’s just something people ran with.” To be fair to “people,” they might have been hanging on to that time Beck said, “Yeah. I’m a Scientologist” back in 2005, and he has been previously connected with the church since his dad was a Scientologist, and so was his ex-wife. So, people weren’t exactly “running with” something totally out of the blue, but he’s telling you now: Not a Scientologist. Now you can stop making assumptions about things he has very clearly said!