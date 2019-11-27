Bernie Sanders Wants to Give the Bottom Half Some Lovin’

Joining an esteemed list of politicians who’ve had the pleasure of slow-jamming the news with Jimmy Fallon, Bernie Sanders, friend to all, picked up that mic and let his inner baritone fly (well, he tried) to seduce some undecided voters to his cause. Ooooh, yeah. Tell us more, Woke Doc Brown. “During last week’s debate, I went toe-to-toe with my fellow Democrats about issues that matter most,” he explained. “We need to defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in American history.” Ooooh, yeah, and also to “create an economy that works for all of us, not just for those on top.” You’ll be feeling the Bern for weeks to come! No, not that Byrne. This Bern.

