Bill Murray Starts Living in The Now, Alongside Dave Franco

This is going to seriously cut into his busy engagement-photo bombing, frat-party crashing, and French fry–stealing schedule, but according to Variety, Bill Murray has reportedly joined Quibi’s The Now for a reoccurring role alongside series stars Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Daryl Hannah.

Co-created by Oscar-winning Green Book director Peter Farrelly, and co-directed with brother Bobby, The Now features a spectacularly bleak premise that takes a hard left into ostensibly uplifting territory. Per Variety, protagonist Ed Poole, played by Franco, “is about to take his own life when he finds out from his mother that his brother just died by suicide and his dad also did in the past. Ed quickly realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to ‘forget the past, screw the future, and just live in the now.’” Dang. With a set-up like that, Bill Murray is gonna have to deliver all the hijinks that set can stand. Quibi is currently scheduled to launch in April 2020.