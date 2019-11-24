There are some moments that truly render a person speechless. A gorgeous sunset, a toddler’s first words, and *checks notes* Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes almost making out at the 2019 American Music Awards. The pop couple took to the AMA stage to perform their duet “Senorita,” soon to be crowned Best Collaboration, and one moment toward the end of performance proved particularly jaw dropping for seatmates Billy Porter and Taylor Swift. Porter and Swift, obviously besties after filming the music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” simply could not believe the heat that emanated from Cabello and Mendes and did not try to hide it. In the blink-and-you-missed-it moment, Porter and Swift were all of us: shocked, confused, scandalized, even. Given Mendes and Cabello’s kissing track record, it’s definitely for the best that they left us wanting more.
We Are All Billy Porter Watching Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Almost Kiss at the AMAs
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp