That’s Miss Blue Ivy Carter, Award-Winning Songwriter, to You

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

On top of having to manage two billionaires, one who’s a famed perfectionist and another who’s pivoting to be a venture capitalist, Blue Ivy Carter is finding the time to rack up accolades without breaking a sweat. Kris Jenner, take notes, sweetie. The 7-year-old just won her very first music award, the Ashford & Simpson Songwriting Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards for the song “Brown Skin Girl.” She shares the award with her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Not only did she put pen to paper, but Blue Ivy opens and closes the song. She knows if you want something done right, you simply have to do it yourself. “Brown Skin Girl” is from Beyoncé’s The Lion King companion album, The Gift, which is eligible for the Grammys and features a track eligible for the Academy Awards. The song also landed Blue Ivy her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, where it debuted at No. 76. Beyoncé better watch her back! Blue — I mean — Miss Carter is coming for her.