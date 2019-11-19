Bong Joon Ho Won’t Direct a Marvel Movie Because Their Clothes Are Too Tight

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Your favorite auteur Bong Joon Ho is banishing Marvel to the basement. He has a problem so big, in fact, that he knows he’ll never be able to direct a film for the franchise. No, he doesn’t think it’s “not cinema.” He also doesn’t believe it’s “despicable.” You know those supersuits? The ones that still have capes despite repeated safety warnings? Now we’re talking. “I have a personal problem. I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes,” he told Variety when asked if he’d consider directing for Marvel. “I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try.”

When Bong was reminded he already worked with Chris Evans, a.k.a the Best Hollywood Chris and Captain America, on his 2013 film Snowpiercer, he jokingly shrugged off the connection. “Chris Evans slips on a fish,” he said. “I don’t think that is Marvel’s sensibility.” No, Marvel’s sensibility is more “America’s Ass.”